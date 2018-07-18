Round 13 Recap: Deciding to go with experience over a talented newcomer, rdfdawg34 added his third of five required offensive linemen in Solomon Kindley. Citing that this defender is arguably one of the most athletic defensive linemen on the Bulldog roster, Dash picked David Marshall. Finally, feeling fortunate to select this player as late as he did, Patrick added his third of four defensive backs in Tyrique McGhee.

As fall camp approaches, the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft continues on with Round 14. Things are starting to become interesting as subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers Dash and Patrick, will soon be in the home stretch of choosing their respective Bulldog teams.

Patrick Garbin—Justin Shaffer, OL: With the availability of scholarship offensive linemen beginning to dwindle, and I had chosen just two of the required five at the unit (although my two are standouts Andrew Thomas and Lamont Gaillard), I decided to go with the lone offensive lineman remaining in the draft who had experience at the collegiate level, sophomore Justin Shaffer. Folks may forget that of the six star-studded offensive linemen Georgia signed for its 2017 class, only two—Andrew Thomas and Shaffer—saw playing time last season—and Shaffer was the lowest rated of the bunch coming out of high school. Although appearing in just over half the games, and in a reserve role, the massive 335-pounder displayed great skill to physically move defenders out of the way. This late in the draft, Shaffer is a quality pickup to join my stout offensive line.

Anthony Dasher—Otis Reese, DB: Every good team needs a headhunter at safety, and Otis Reese certainly fits that bill. Reese made it a habit in high school of knocking people’s blocks off and that’s the kind of player I want in my secondary. Yes, he’s a freshman and will need to learn to play under control, but Reese’s future is bright—very bright.

rdfdawg34—Matt Landers, WR: This pick is largely based on reports from this past 2017 season and the spring. With Matt Landers at 6-foot-5 paired with Riley Ridley, I will have a tough duo to deal with physically on the outside. Also, while raw, Landers has a very high ceiling and a great skill set to be a beast in the red zone, which will make life easier for my Round One pick, quarterback Jake Fromm. Also, I am looking to build a physically imposing team at every position and, when evaluating my prospects at wide receiver, Landers seemed to be a perfect choice.