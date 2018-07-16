Round 12 Recap: With Isaac Nauta off the board, subscriber rdfdawg34 chose Charlie Woerner as his tight end. Dash added his first of the four required defensive backs by selecting unproven, yet talented, Deangelo Gibbs. Finally, following Natrez Patrick in the seventh round, Patrick chose his second linebacker in “high potential” redshirt freshman Robert Beal.

As we move past the midpoint of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft with Round 13, subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers Dash and Patrick, begin to fill the bottom half of their rosters. But first, a recap of Round 12.

rdfdawg34—Solomon Kindley, OL: As I continue to build my offensive line, I felt it was in my best interest to go with a player with starting experience instead of one of the incoming recruits. Although Solomon Kindley lost his starting position to Ben Cleveland last year, it was a tight competition the former held onto for most of the season. With the addition of Kindley, I have two maulers at the offensive guard position who will open massive holes for my soon-to-be-drafted running back.

Anthony Dasher—David Marshall, DL: This was an easy pick in this stage of the draft as David Marshall is arguably one of the most athletic defensive linemen on the Bulldog roster. Marshall primarily plays end, but he’s got the strength and ability to slide inside, which he has done from time to time. A junior, Marshall will be a regular part of Georgia’s defensive line rotation and will be a key component for my defense.

Patrick Garbin—Tyrique McGhee, DB: I feel fortunate that experienced Tyrique McGhee still remained as low as the 39th overall pick in the draft. McGhee’s nearly 400 snaps a year ago ranked fifth among all Georgia defensive backs. He made two starts as a fifth man in the Bulldog secondary and, despite playing in less than half the snaps than that of Deandre Baker and J.R. Reed, McGhee’s six passes broken up ranked second on the team. What’s more, his 71.6 overall grade (Pro Football Focus) last year is the third-highest among Georgia’s returning defensive backs, and 10th-highest of all the Bulldogs’ returning defenders, all of whom had already been selected in the draft. After finishing the spring at right cornerback, McGhee will undoubtedly be a factor this season contending for the starting Star/Nickel spot.