UGASports Mock Draft—Round 12

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
We are exactly halfway home in the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft as subscriber rdfdawg34, and team writers Dash and Patrick, make their selections for Round 12. But first, a recap of Round 11.

Round 11 Recap: Subscriber rdfdawg34 added Mark Webb to a defensive backfield which already included Deandre Baker and Richard LeCounte. Dash chose his third offensive lineman—and the last starter in the unit yet to be selected—Kendall Baker. Finally, being somewhat thin at secondary, Patrick added five-star true freshman Tyson Campbell as the second of his four defensive backs.

The 36th overall pick of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft, tight end Charlie Woerner.

Patrick Garbin—Robert Beal, LB: Talk about a “high potential” pick… After redshirting in 2017, followed by contracting mono, Robert Beal finally made his presence known in the spring, catching the eye of Kirby Smart who praised the linebacker’s pass-rushing prowess. Although likely beginning this season as a top reserve, the uber-talented Beal, who was regarded as a 5-star prospect by some recruiting services, is expected to make an impact for the Bulldogs at one of the outside spots this fall. I personally expect him to also be one of the team’s main “surprises” or “sleepers” for the 2018 campaign, and truly believe he possibly unseats one of the two starters by the end of the season.

Anthony Dasher—Deangelo Gibbs, DB: With all the off-season uncertainty revolving around Deangelo Gibbs, this may seem like an odd pick. Still, I'm going to take a chance here. Gibbs was one of the top recruits in Georgia's 2017 class and the talent is still there. Yes, things went awry for him last year, and he's had to jump through some hoops with Kirby Smart in order to remain on the team. Yet, so far, so good, as Gibbs is still part of the program and, assuming he's focused on what he needs to do, could play a huge role for the Bulldogs this fall. I think he will—and thrilled to take a chance on him in Round 12 to find out.

rdfdawg34—Charlie Woerner, TE: With Isaac Nauta off the board, I feel I am getting some great value with tight end Charlie Woerner in Round 12. With Woerner, I am giving my offense a dynamic player whose best football is in front of him. This pick gives me a unique skill set and a fantastic middle-of-the-field target for my quarterback, Jake Fromm. Also, with the progression Woerner has made with his blocking, I have a player who will give me a multitude of options in the passing game, as well as the running game.

UGASports Mock Draft
ROUND rdfdawg34 Anthony Dasher Patrick Garbin

First

QB- Jake Fromm

LB- D'Andre Walker

QB- Justin Fields

Second

DB- Deandre Baker

RB- D'Andre Swift

OL- Andrew Thomas

Third

DL- Tyler Clark

QB- Mecole Hardman

Kick- Rodrigo Blankenship

Fourth

DL- Julian Rochester

WR- Terry Godwin

DB- J.R. Reed

Fifth

WR- Riley Ridley

TE- Isaac Nauta

DL- Jonathan Ledbetter

Sixth

DB- Richard LeCounte

OL- Isaiah Wilson

OL- Lamont Gaillard

Seventh

OL- Cade Mays

LB- Monty Rice

LB- Natrez Patrick

Eighth

LB- Brenton Cox

LB- Walter Grant

WR- J.J. Holloman

Ninth

OL- Ben Cleveland

DL- DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

DL- Jay Hayes

10th

Kick- Jake Camarda

OL- Jamaree Salyer

WR- Ahkil Crumpton

11th

DB- Mark Webb

OL- Kendall Baker

DB- Tyson Campbell

12th

TE- Charlie Woerner

DB- Deangelo Gibbs

LB- Robert Beal
