Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-11 10:11:46 -0500') }} football Edit

UGASports Mock Draft—Round 11

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

As we approach the midpoint of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft, each of the three UGA squads clearly now has its own “Bulldog” identity. Next up for subscriber rdfdawg34, and team writers Dash and Patrick, is Round 11—but first, a recap of Round 10.

Round 10 Recap: Selecting a receiver for the second time in three picks, Patrick chose senior wideout-returner Akhil Crumpton. Choosing his second offensive lineman—and his second having yet to play a collegiate snap—Dash picked up true freshman Jamaree Salyer. Finally, with Rodrigo Blankenship off the board, rdfdawg34 grabbed his kicker, incoming newcomer Jake Camarda.


Qglhpfkdbjcbtcoaulem
Kendall Baker, the 32nd overall pick of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft.

rdfdawg34—Mark Webb, DB: I am really excited about the potential Mark Webb has in the defensive backfield. He will bring a unique skill set to my secondary, which will include solid ball skills due to his time at wide receiver, great size for the position, and ability to play bump-and-run with some of the bigger receivers in the league. Also, with Deandre Baker on the other side at the other corner spot, I feel I will have the ability to shut down some of the higher octane passing attacks in the SEC and send more pressure with my front seven.

Anthony Dasher—Kendall Baker, OL: While Kendall Baker might not be a “sexy” pick, my run-first offense must have a strong offensive line—and Baker is the last starter yet to be picked. He might be overlooked when it comes to Georgia’s offensive line, but not by me. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Baker is a perfect addition to my team.

Patrick Garbin—Tyson Campbell, DB: Although a true freshman—albeit a five-star true freshman—Tyson Campbell is simply just too talented to keep off the field. The No. 25 overall prospect in the 2018 class, the freshman from Florida is part of, although a talent-filled, an inexperienced secondary. It’s become an annual ritual that an unexpected player or newcomer makes a splash in the Bulldog secondary—and I think Campbell continues that team trend in 2018. After competing for a cornerback or the Star starting position in fall camp, Campbell could very well be seeing more than half the squad’s defensive snaps by the midpoint of the season.

UGASports Mock Draft
ROUND rdfdawg34 Anthony Dasher Patrick Garbin

First

QB- Jake Fromm

LB- D'Andre Walker

QB- Justin Fields

Second

DB- Deandre Baker

RB- D'Andre Swift

OL- Andrew Thomas

Third

DL- Tyler Clark

QB- Mecole Hardman

PK- Rodrigo Blankenship

Fourth

DL- Julian Rochester

WR- Terry Godwin

DB- J.R. Reed

Fifth

WR- Riley Ridley

TE- Isaac Nauta

DL- Jonathan Ledbetter

Sixth

DB- Richard LeCounte

OL- Isaiah Wilson

OL- Lamont Gaillard

Seventh

OL- Cade Mays

LB- Monty Rice

LB- Natrez Patrick

Eighth

LB- Brenton Cox

LB- Walter Grant

WR- J.J. Holloman

Ninth

OL- Ben Cleveland

DL- DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

DL- Jay Hayes

10th

Kick- Jake Carmada

OL- Jamaree Salyer

WR- Ahkil Crumpton

11th

DB- Mark Webb

OL- Kendall Baker

DB- Tyson Campbell
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}