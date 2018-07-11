Round 10 Recap: Selecting a receiver for the second time in three picks, Patrick chose senior wideout-returner Akhil Crumpton. Choosing his second offensive lineman—and his second having yet to play a collegiate snap—Dash picked up true freshman Jamaree Salyer. Finally, with Rodrigo Blankenship off the board, rdfdawg34 grabbed his kicker, incoming newcomer Jake Camarda.

As we approach the midpoint of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft , each of the three UGA squads clearly now has its own “Bulldog” identity. Next up for subscriber rdfdawg34 , and team writers Dash and Patrick, is Round 11—but first, a recap of Round 10.

rdfdawg34—Mark Webb, DB: I am really excited about the potential Mark Webb has in the defensive backfield. He will bring a unique skill set to my secondary, which will include solid ball skills due to his time at wide receiver, great size for the position, and ability to play bump-and-run with some of the bigger receivers in the league. Also, with Deandre Baker on the other side at the other corner spot, I feel I will have the ability to shut down some of the higher octane passing attacks in the SEC and send more pressure with my front seven.

Anthony Dasher—Kendall Baker, OL: While Kendall Baker might not be a “sexy” pick, my run-first offense must have a strong offensive line—and Baker is the last starter yet to be picked. He might be overlooked when it comes to Georgia’s offensive line, but not by me. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Baker is a perfect addition to my team.

Patrick Garbin—Tyson Campbell, DB: Although a true freshman—albeit a five-star true freshman—Tyson Campbell is simply just too talented to keep off the field. The No. 25 overall prospect in the 2018 class, the freshman from Florida is part of, although a talent-filled, an inexperienced secondary. It’s become an annual ritual that an unexpected player or newcomer makes a splash in the Bulldog secondary—and I think Campbell continues that team trend in 2018. After competing for a cornerback or the Star starting position in fall camp, Campbell could very well be seeing more than half the squad’s defensive snaps by the midpoint of the season.