Round Nine Recap: rdfdawg34 selected Ben Cleveland with the first pick in the ninth round, adding to his young offensive line which includes Cade Mays. Dash chose his first defensive lineman with senior DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, who is seemingly ready to re-establish himself as a consistent contributor. Finally, Patrick grabbed whom he thought was a steal in Jay Hayes, adding to his defensive line which already included Jonathan Ledbetter.

As subscriber rdfdawg34 , and writers Dash and Patrick, begin the double-digit rounds of the inaugural UGASports Mock Draft , the three teams are now primarily selecting Georgia reserves. Let’s see which team(s) begin to take a backseat as selectors are picking amongst Bulldog backups.

Patrick Garbin—Ahkil Crumpton, WR: After selecting whom I thought was Georgia’s third/fourth-best wideout in J.J. Holloman two rounds ago, I decided to go with my opinion of a Bulldog receiver who could be utilized in 2018 as much in senior Ahkil Crumpton. For Crumpton, who was targeted only five times last season, I expect him to receive at least four times as many “passing looks” this year. In addition, the 5-foot-9 speedster can return both kickoffs and punts, and I think he may even get a few rushes out of the backfield in 2018, as well. Jim Chaney and company are fully aware they can use the junior-college transfer for only one more season—and they aren’t going to let his talents go to waste.

Anthony Dasher—Jamaree Salyer, OL: Jamaree Salyer will be an All-SEC offensive lineman—and you can take that prediction to the bank. It may not happen his freshman year, but I like his potential as much as any offensive lineman in the 20-plus years I’ve been covering Georgia football. Salyer is a beast. The young man may not start right out of the gate for the Bulldogs, but he’ll be in the lineup sooner rather than later. You can mark it down—and, once he does, watch out.

rdfdawg34—Jake Carmada, Kick: While some may perceive picking kicker Jake Carmada as a reach, I beg to differ considering Rodrigo Blankenship is off the board. One of my goals in this draft is to have a complete team with talent at every position—and that includes special teams. Carmada was one of the nation's elite kickers in the 2018 class and, if not for Blankenship, would likely be the guy kicking field goals this year.