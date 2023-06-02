The month of June has become the pinnacle of the college football recruiting calendar. At this point in the recruiting cycle, many high-profile rising seniors have been recruited for years. Official visits are the opportunity for those prospects to really separate out the schools they're most serious about. For the programs recruiting them, it's time to close things out and add prospects to the commit list.

The University of Georgia football program has become known for massive official visit weekends in early June over the last few years. This June is no different. Dozens of highly touted, intensely recruited prospects will be making their way to the Classic City in June and UGASports has the most complete coverage you'll find.

Get all the news, notes, and information on the official visitors and where they're trending here on the UGASports June Official Visit Hub.