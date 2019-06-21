The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

1 seed—Hobnail Boot play (2001 vs. Tennessee) Under first-year head coach Mark Richt, Georgia entered its game at Tennessee’s raucous Neyland Stadium in 2001 having snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Volunteers the year before. The Bulldogs were attempting to end another streak of not having defeated Tennessee in Knoxville in over 20 years. The Volunteers looked to continue their winning ways against Georgia at home as they built a 14-3 lead. Yet, the Bulldogs rallied and held a three-point advantage in the fourth quarter before Tennessee scored on a long touchdown with 44 seconds left in the game. Trailing 24-20 and with possession at its own 39-yard line, Georgia had one more chance at victory. Freshman quarterback David Greene promptly completed three of four passes to place the Bulldogs at the opposing six-yard line with 10 seconds remaining. After the Bulldogs called their final timeout, you could say, history and a little bit of magic transpired. Running a play-action, Greene faked a handoff to tailback Musa Smith while fullback Verron Haynes slipped through the defenders into the end zone wide open. Greene threw a soft pass which glided into Haynes’ arms with ease for a touchdown. The Bulldogs had pulled off a miracle. While the handful of fans donned in Red and Black went crazy, those in orange were silenced. Georgia held onto the 26-24 victory—and as great as the game-winning “P-44 Haynes” play was, the “Hobnail Boot” call by legendary Larry Munson might even be better.

8 seed—Irish’s Misplayed Kickoff (1981 vs. Notre Dame) In the first quarter of the 1981 Sugar Bowl to decide the national championship, Rex Robinson kicked off to Notre Dame after the Georgia placekicker had just tied the game, 3-3, with a field goal. The high kickoff drifted down around the five-yard line, whereby return men Jim Stone and Ty Barber curiously did not field the kick. The football bounced between the two before Stone, realizing their mistake, attempted to recover the free ball. As Georgia’s Steve Kelly blocked Stone away from the play, his brother and fellow special-teamer, Bob Kelly, recovered the ball on Notre Dame’s one-yard line. The misplayed kickoff has been called “one of the strangest plays in the history of college football.” For Georgia, however, it was one of the greatest. Fortunately, Stone and Barber were fielding the kick near a loud and frenzied Bulldog crowd. Stone, the “call-man,” called for Barber to field Robinson’s kick but Barber could not hear him over the crowd noise. Earlier, the two had also misplayed the bowl’s opening kickoff because of the noise; although, Stone was able to recover and down the kick in the end zone. This time, however, there was no recovery for Notre Dame as the older Kelly brother gladly accepted the Irish’s gift just outside the goal line. The Bulldogs had capitalized on a critical Fighting Irish mistake by recovering, in essence, a 59-yard onside kick. The error led to a touchdown advantage for Georgia two plays later—and a lead it would not relinquish in an eventual 17-10 victory.

