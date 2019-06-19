The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

Bill Herron hauls in a fourth-down, 13-yard pass from Fran Tarkenton in to defeat Auburn in 1959 for the SEC title.

#2 Tarkenton to Herron (1959 vs. Auburn) With only 30 seconds remaining in a game to decide the 1959 SEC champion, 8th-ranked Auburn held a 13-7 lead over Georgia in Athens. The Bulldogs had the ball on the Tigers’ 13-yard line, but it was fourth down and Georgia had only one final chance at victory and the conference title. Quarterback Fran Tarkenton took the snap and rolled to his right, decoying the defense and pretending to look to halfback Bobby Towns. Suddenly, Tarkenton turned and sailed a pass across the field to his left to end Bill Herron, who made an over-the-shoulder reception just beyond the reach of two Auburn defenders. Herron caught Tarkenton’s toss at the two-yard line and strolled into the end zone for the tying touchdown with the extra and winning point to follow. The scoring play had come in from the sideline and head coach Wally Butts; regardless, Tarkenton ignored Butts’ called play, kneeled on Sanford Stadium’s turf, and diagramed the game-winning play himself. “I knew we needed something different,” Tarkenton later said. As Tarkenton drifted back, Herron ran downfield, cut to his left, ran past linebacker Jackie Burkett, and slid off defensive back Lamar Rawson. Herron angled into the clear as Tarkenton’s pass was thrown to the wide-open receiver. The ensuing extra point was converted by Durward Pennington, “The Automatic Toe,” and Georgia led 14-13. Following the kickoff and an Auburn desperation pass falling incomplete, the Bulldogs had clinched their first bowl bid in nine years and the team’s first conference title since 1948.

#7 “Worley, Touchdown!” (1985 vs. Florida) Florida entered the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” of 1985 ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in school history. The Gators were undefeated at 7-0-1 and had one of the country’s best offenses led by quarterback Kerwin Bell and running backs Neal Anderson and John L. Williams. Underdog Georgia was ranked No. 17 and was looking for the upset. Georgia surprisingly jumped out to a 17-3 halftime lead, thanks to scoring jaunts of 76 and 32 yards by freshman fullback Keith Henderson. The Bulldogs held the same advantage until the fourth quarter when they stood at their own 11-yard line, and just before another Bulldog freshman back, Tim Worley, was about to make Georgia football history. Worley took a pitch and followed a block by Henderson, before shedding and outrunning tacklers. Sprinting down the sideline, he turned slightly to run down the middle of the field. Worley raced untouched the rest of the way into the end zone for an 89-yard score. The touchdown remains tied for the school record for longest scoring run—and, most importantly, clinched a 24-3 upset victory by the Bulldogs over the top-ranked Gators.

(Click to Enlarge)