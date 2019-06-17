The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

Georgia teammates dogpile Kevin Butler following his 60-yard field goal to defeat Clemson in 1984.

#3 The Butler Did It (1984 vs. Clemson) In the second game of the 1984 season, underdog Georgia had rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to second-ranked Clemson to tie the Tigers 23-23 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs faced fourth down from the opposing 44-yard line with 17 seconds remaining. Georgia had only one option—head coach Vince Dooley raised his hand in the air and ordered, “field goal!” The field goal attempt would be one of more than 60 yards. Although none longer had been made in the history of the SEC, Dooley had confidence in his placekicker Kevin Butler, who had kicked a 70-yarder earlier that week in practice. From Georgia’s own 49½-yard line, Butler took his accustomed three steps back and two to the side from the kicking tee. Holder Jimmy Harrell took the snap and Butler boomed a perfect 60-yard kick through the uprights as Sanford Stadium became absolutely unhinged with 11 seconds left in the contest. Actually, the senior placekicker’s field goal would have been good from 65 yards out and perhaps even 70. The clock ran out on the Tigers on the ensuing kickoff, ending in an improbable 26-23 Georgia win. Butler’s 60-yard game-winner still remains the longest (tied) field goal in conference history—and perhaps the most celebrated in the annals of the SEC.

#6 Chubb’s Game-Clinching Touchdown (2016 vs. UNC) The 2016 season opener against North Carolina in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Georgia Dome featured Kirby Smart’s first game as Georgia’s head coach—and the return of Bulldog running back Nick Chubb, who hadn’t appeared in a game since October the year before. Both returns were successful as Smart won his debut, while Chubb had one of his best career games as a Bulldog. Many people didn’t know what to expect from Chubb, who was returning to action after severely injuring his knee against Tennessee in 2015. Georgia held a slight 26-24 advantage when it got possession of the ball at its own 45-yard line with just under four minutes remaining in the game. On first down, quarterback Greyson Lambert pitched the ball to Chubb, who followed great blocking from his line and fullback Christian Payne. He broke a tackle and started to dart towards the end zone before he was shoved by a defender around the five- or six-yard line. Chubb almost stepped out of bounds inside the two, but the star back stayed in bounds. The 55-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs all the insurance they needed in an eventual 33-24 victory. Against UNC, Chubb finished with 222 rushing yards (second-highest for his Georgia career) on 32 carries (third-highest) and two touchdowns. The outing was the third of three 200-yard rushing performances he had as a Bulldog.

