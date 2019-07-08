The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week, you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

No. 2 seed—Michel’s Game-Winning Overtime TD (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) With the score tied, 48-48, in the second overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia found itself facing second down from Oklahoma’s 27-yard line after the Sooners had failed to score in the period. Bulldog running back Sony Michel took a direct snap from the line and started to dart toward his left. Michel then followed a great block by quarterback Jake Fromm and suddenly had lots of running room.

Racing towards the end zone, Michel was barely touched as he crossed the goal line with ease for a touchdown. In the part of the country where stars often come out to shine, Michel might have shined the brightest for Georgia against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. In the Bulldogs’ 54-48 win, he totaled or tied career-highs with 181 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, the last of which covered 27 yards, sending the Bulldogs to the CFB Championship Game for the first time in school history.

No. 7 seed—Title Game-Changing Turnover (2017 SECC vs. Auburn) It came early in the second quarter of the 2017 SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Auburn. This was a rematch from three weeks earlier, when the Tigers blasted the Bulldogs at home, 40-17. Now, Auburn held a 7-0 advantage, had overwhelmingly outgained Georgia (137 to 28 yards), and was seemingly about to score again, possessing the ball on the Bulldog 14-yard line.

That’s when the game essentially did a 180-degree turn in an instant—like, on one play. Threatening to score, Jared Stidham dropped back to pass from the shotgun formation on third down and six yards to go. The Auburn quarterback’s pocket began to collapse before Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy stormed in and knocked the ball out of Stidham’s grasp. An Auburn lineman nearly recovered the fumble just prior to another Bulldog linebacker, Roquan Smith, falling on the ball at the Tigers’ 16-yard line.

Smith’s fumble recovery wound up meaning much more than a defensive stand, keeping Auburn from extending its lead. It jump-started Georgia into scoring 28 unanswered points, while outgaining the Tigers, 393-122, en route to a 28-7 victory and the school’s first SEC title in a dozen years.

