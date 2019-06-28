The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week, you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

2 seed—Pollack Picks SC’s Pocket (2002 vs. South Carolina) In a defensive standoff, Georgia led South Carolina 3-0 early in the final quarter of the teams’ annual meeting in 2002. Facing second down from his own seven-yard line, Gamecock quarterback Corey Jenkins rolled to his right, looking downfield to pass. Standing in his own end zone, Jenkins began his throwing motion; Georgia defensive end David Pollack raced towards the quarterback. He jumped in the air as Jenkins threw the football, somehow grabbed and cradled the ball as it was released, and fell to the ground in the end zone still clutching the football—a mind-boggling touchdown that one needs to observe several times before believing it actually occurred. On the touchdown play, Pollack got around Gamecock tackle Watts Sanderson and was only trying to get a hand on the ball as he lunged towards the quarterback. He leaped just as Jenkins threw and somehow, some way, was soon clutching the football in South Carolina’s end zone. Everyone witnessing this chain of events was beyond bewilderment. Jenkins later commented that after attempting to pass, he assumed that Pollack only knocked the ball to the ground incomplete. Only when he heard someone shout “touchdown” did he realize what had occurred. The score gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 advantage in what ultimately ended as a 13-7 victory.

7 seed—Murray to Marshall Tops Gators (2012 vs. Florida) With the SEC East title at stake, the 2012 Georgia-Florida game was a battle of Top 10 teams with the winner needing a big play near the end to clinch a victory. Although having led throughout the game, the Bulldogs held only a 10-9 lead midway through the fourth quarter—and with another failed offensive possession, the Gators could take the lead and win.

From their own side of the field, the Bulldogs caught a break when Florida defender Dominique Easley committed a penalty on third down to continue Georgia’s drive. Quarterback Aaron Murray then passed to Marlon Brown for a gain of 18 yards. On the next play, Murray completed a pass to Malcolm Mitchell, but the sophomore receiver was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. An incomplete pass was followed with a short gain of five yards, and Georgia was faced with a third-down-and-five at Florida’s 45-yard line. Having converted just 1 of 11 third-down attempts, Murray threw a quick pass to avoid the heavy rush to Mitchell, who had run a short curl route. Breaking free from a Gator cornerback, Mitchell took off running, ran toward the middle, and broke a tackle—and then two more—before crossing the goal line for a 45-yard touchdown. Finally executing a pivotal offensive play, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-9 advantage—a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in defeating Florida in consecutive years for the first time since 1989.

