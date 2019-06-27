The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week, you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

#3 seed—Godwin’s Great Touchdown Grab (2017 vs. Notre Dame) One of the biggest highlights of Georgia’s memorable 2017 season occurred at a place the Bulldogs had never played before. In early September of that year, Georgia trekked to Notre Dame armed with a true freshman at quarterback, Jake Fromm, making his first collegiate start and needing help from a veteran supporting cast. Junior wideout Terry Godwin was part of that cast. Midway through the second quarter, Georgia trailed Notre Dame, 10-3, but were driving. Spearheaded by backs Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, and Christian Payne, the Bulldogs drove to the Fighting Irish’s 5-yard line, before facing third-and-goal. It was then that Fromm threw a pass in the end zone to a falling Godwin who, forced to one-hand the ball, corralled the pass while keeping at least one foot inbounds. The officials first ruled that Godwin’s reception was made out of bounds—no catch—but the play was reviewed. Turned out, Godwin had made the catch for a Georgia touchdown. The Bulldogs tied the game, 10-10, before ultimately defeating Notre Dame, 20-19.

#6 seed—A Real Rebel Rouser (1981 vs. Ole Miss) At Ole Miss in 1981, Georgia trailed the Rebels, 7-3, midway through the second quarter, faced with fourth down and inches on the opposing six-yard line. Quarterback Buck Belue turned and handed the ball to Herschel Walker who leaped high into the air and came down around the three-yard line for a first down. Still, the sophomore tailback remained on his feet, landing not on the ground but on the shoulders of Ole Miss linebacker Thomas Hubbard. Walker rolled off Hubbard and another Rebel defender, retained his balance by placing his hand on the turf, and strolled into the end zone for a touchdown. Walker’s touchdown run was designed to be merely a plunge in the line to only gain a first down; however, Herschel added a spin-off of two Rebel defenders and a trot into the end zone for a head-scratching score. The touchdown began an onslaught as Georgia ran off 34 unanswered points, ultimately defeating Ole Miss, 37-7. Walker finished with 265 rushing yards on 41 carries—what would be his top rushing performance in his final two years at Georgia—including nine runs covering more than 10 yards and a season-long of 32. Nevertheless, no run by Herschel at Ole Miss in 1981 was greater than his mere six-yarder, yet for a sensational score.

