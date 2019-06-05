The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

#4 Johnson’s TD off the Turf (1973 vs. Tennessee) In early November of 1973, Georgia surprisingly kept it close with 11th-ranked and double-digit favorite Tennessee for the entire game, and trailed only 31-28 late in the fourth quarter. On second down from the Volunteers’ eight-yard line with just over a minute remaining, Bulldog quarterback Andy Johnson took the snap from center. He turned and faked a handoff to fullback Bob Burns and then attempted to hand the ball to reserve tailback Glynn Harrison. In the exchange between Johnson and Harrison, the ball was dropped to Tennessee’s artificial turf. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the fumbled ball took a perfect bounce from the turf back into Johnson’s hands. The alert quarterback, without hesitation, took the football on a hop and ran around his left end into the end zone for a touchdown. What would be the winning touchdown was designed to have Harrison run up the middle but, at the last moment, Johnson pulled the football from the tailback in an attempt to keep it. The result was a fumble—a blunder that just happened to take a lucky bounce back to Johnson. If the game had been played six years earlier on Neyland Stadium’s grass instead of artificial turf, the football would likely have bounced away from instead of directly to Johnson. Tennessee’s Tartan Turf, the very same controversial playing surface which angered Georgia when it was installed prior to the 1968 season, had conceivably helped the Bulldogs defeat the Volunteers, 35-31.



#5 Woerner’s 98-yard INT return (1980 vs. Clemson) In Georgia’s 12-0 national championship season of 1980, half of the Bulldogs’ victories were decided by seven points or less, including against the hated Clemson Tigers led by quarterback Homer Jordan, who hailed from Athens. In September of that magical season, the Bulldogs made Jordan pay for leaving the Classic City, particularly future College Football Hall of Famer, Scott Woerner, who did most of the damage. Woerner executed two great plays against Clemson, the first when he returned a Tiger punt 67-yards for a touchdown. Later in the game, as Clemson was threatening to score, it was Woerner once again who came to the rescue. Jordan rolled to his left and threw a dart from about the 17-yard line. Woerner leaped in front of the pass, picked it off one foot behind the goal line, and took off running down the sideline right in front of the Clemson bench before he finally got tackled at the 2-yard line. Woerner’s interception return set up a short touchdown run by quarterback Buck Belue, and Georgia wound up winning the game, 20-16. Woerner’s 98-yard return remains the third longest interception return in team history, and will always be remembered as one of the greatest plays by the Red and Black.

