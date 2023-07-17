Running Back U. It’s a moniker Georgia has had bestowed upon it for decades. Running backs who have attended the University of Georgia and played between the hedges now litter the NFL landscape.

The trio of Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, and Sony Michel really put Georgia into a different category than nearly any other school when those three were all having success in the NFL at the same time.

Running backs like D'Andre Swift, James Cook, Zamir White, and now Kenny McIntosh are in the NFL ranks, as well as Michel. Chubb is the best back in the league and a future Hall of Fame player.

Needless to say, there is a standard to uphold at Georgia. Running backs coach Dell McGee works tirelessly on the recruiting trail in attempts to bring in new “endzone stalkers."

McGee is working to put the finishing touches on the 2024 running back haul. Nate Frazier is being heavily pursued by McGee and Georgia. The Dawgs hope to add Frazier to already-committed Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips.

Even with the significance of working to land the Mater Dei 2024 standout, the focus is already turning towards the Class of 2025.

Today, UGASports brings you the 2025 Running Back Hot Board and delves into where Georgia stands with prospective stars in the class.