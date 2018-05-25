UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 99, we feature Odell Thurman’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against Auburn in 2003.

Early in the fourth quarter trailing Georgia 19-0, Auburn had the football deep in Bulldog territory. From the shotgun, Tiger quarterback Jason Campbell fired a pass into the end zone, which was deflected by Georgia’s Arnold Harrison into the arms of fellow linebacker Odell Thurman. Thurman then raced down the far sideline and, holding the ball with one hand, outran the entire Tiger team. Cornerback Tim Jennings helped out with a block at the end, resulting in a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. One of two career collegiate interceptions for Thurman, this one was pivotal in a 26-7 Georgia victory, and remains the Dawgs’ second-longest pick-six in school history.