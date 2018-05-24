UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure, we begin with Day 100 and the game-changing 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Todd Gurley against Clemson in 2014:

After scoring a touchdown midway through the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead over the Bulldogs in the 2014 season opener, Clemson kicked off to Georgia, seemingly having taken control of the game. Returning his first kickoff since the third game of the 2012 season, or nearly two entire years before, junior running back Todd Gurley received Bradley Pinion’s kick halfway into his own end zone and began running straight upfield. After nudging teammate Taylor Maxey in the back to make a block around his own 30-yard line, Gurley slightly cut to his left, and then sped past everyone while nearly going untouched for a 100-yard touchdown return. The score electrified a Sanford Stadium crowd while prompting the Bulldogs to score 31 unanswered points in a 45-21 Georgia victory.