GASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 98, we feature the Aaron Murray-to-Reggie Davis 98-yard touchdown against North Texas in 2013.

Leading North Texas only 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Georgia took over deep in its own territory after a Blake Macek 61-yard punt was downed at the Bulldogs’ two-yard line. Quarterback Aaron Murray dropped back about halfway into his own end zone and threw a strike over the middle to receiver Reggie Davis, who hauled in the pass around Georgia’s 40-yard line. A defender’s diving attempt at the ball failed, and Davis was off to the races, easily outsprinting pursuers into the end zone for a 98-yard touchdown. For Murray, a senior, it was his 100th career touchdown pass as a Bulldog. For freshman Davis, it was his first collegiate reception, and marked the longest offensive scoring play in UGA football’s modern era and tied for the third-longest receiving touchdown in SEC history. The newcomer later in the game added a 36-yard reception, and would be named the SEC Freshman Player of the Week in the Bulldogs’ 45-21 victory over the Mean Green.