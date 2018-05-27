UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 97, we feature Buster Mott's 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against New York University in 1930.

In 1930 against New York University at Yankee Stadium and Georgia trailing 6-0, Bulldog halfback Norman “Buster” Mott received the second-half kickoff at his three-yard line and started upfield. Around the 35-yard line, there was a slew of opposing players trying to tackle him, but Mott broke free, then into the clear, and sped into the end zone for a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. “Catfish” Smith’s ensuing successful PAT gave the Bulldogs’ a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 7-6 win.