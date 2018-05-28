UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 96, we feature speedster Gene Washington’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Clemson in 1973.

At Sanford Stadium in 1973, Clemson trailed Georgia 24-7 before scoring a touchdown to pull within 10 points. The Tigers’ ensuing kickoff drifted to freshman receiver-returner Gene Washington, who had totaled merely a single “touch” (a reception) entering the game for his collegiate career. Washington, a 5-foot-11, 173-pound speedster from Hopkins, S.C., was said to run the 100-yard dash in 9.3 or 9.4 seconds, and was believed to be, at the time, one of the fastest three or four men on earth—and how it showed!

Washington darted from the middle of the field towards his left, and then began to run down the sideline. Several Tigers had angles on him at midfield, but the lightning-quick returner left them in his wake as he cruised into the end zone, completing a 96-yard return for a touchdown and capping a 31-14 Georgia win. At the time, officially the longest kickoff return for a touchdown by a Bulldog player now ranks as the eighth-longest in school history. As for Washington, returning just his second of what would be 71 career kick returns, he remains one of the greatest kickoff returners in the annals of Georgia football.