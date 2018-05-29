UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 95, we feature Vassa Cate's 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against South Carolina in 1939.

Playing for head coaches Harry Mehre, Joel Hunt, and Wally Butts, halfback Vassa Cate was known for his long runs, the longest resulting as a senior captain in 1939 versus South Carolina in Athens. Ironically, it occurred on the Gamecocks' ensuing kickoff after a Cate fumble had been returned 46 yards by South Carolina for a touchdown in the opening quarter. Trailing 7-6, Cate received the kickoff at his five-yard line, sped up the middle behind beautiful blocking, cut to the right sideline, and was off for a 95-yard return for a score. The inspired Bulldogs never looked back following the long touchdown, cruising to a 33-7 win.



A couple of years following his senior season, Cate enlisted in the Navy soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor. After the war, he remained in the reserves and retired with the rank of Commander. In 1962, Cate was enshrined into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. He passed away in 1999 at the age of 82.