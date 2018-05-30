UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 94, we remember the late No. 94 Quentin Moses, and his last sack, his final play, as a Bulldog, occurring in the waning moments of the 31-24 victory over Virginia Tech in the 2006 Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Athens native No. 94 Quentin Moses was a standout All-SEC defensive end for Georgia, who totaled 44½ career tackles for loss (2nd in school history upon his departure), including 25 sacks (6th), and 96 quarterback hurries (2nd) from 2002 to 2005. In his final game as a Bulldog—the 2006 Chick-fil-A Bowl against Virginia Tech—Moses was instrumental in Georgia rallying from a 21-3 halftime deficit to a 31-24 victory. On his final play as a Bulldog—the game’s next-to-last play—he recorded his 25th career sack, which essentially clinched a Georgia win.

Following a stint in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Moses was an assistant football coach at Reinhardt University. On February 12, 2017, he tragically passed away at the age of 33. Rest In Peace, Quentin.