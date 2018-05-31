UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 93, we feature simply the greatest play in UGA football history: the Belue-to-Scott 93-yard touchdown which defeated Florida in 1980.



If you look in the Georgia football record book, you will find three touchdown passes covering 93 yards which have been scored by the Bulldogs. The first of the three was the most important, and the one you are likely most familiar with: With only 1:20 remaining in the 1980 Georgia-Florida game, the Bulldogs faced third down and 11 on their own seven-yard line, trailing 21-20 to the Gators. Quarterback Buck Belue dropped straight back into his end zone, avoided pressure, and ran to his right nearing the five-yard line. Once Belue began running away from the pressure, he motioned to Lindsay Scott to slide a little from behind a Florida linebacker. On the run, Belue threw a strike to a leaping Scott, who came down with the reception around the 25-yard line. The junior receiver stumbled a bit upon his catch, regained his balance, turned around, and began heading upfield. As Scott ran towards and then down his left sideline, it appeared several Gator defenders had angles on him to make a tackle; however, Scott simply out-raced every one of them—and 93 yards later was in the end zone for a touchdown. Georgia had somehow miraculously regained a 26-21 advantage over upset-minded Florida.