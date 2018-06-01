UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 92, we feature the 92-yard scoop and score by Sean Jones against Tennessee in 2003.

In Knoxville in 2003, Tennessee trailed Georgia 13-7 with only seven seconds remaining until halftime, but had the ball inches from the Bulldogs’ goal line. On third down and goal, Vol quarterback Casey Clausen took the snap and turned to his right to hand the ball to running back Jabari Davis. Fullback Troy Fleming, attempting to run through the line to block, accidentally bumped Clausen’s hand, and the ball was fumbled around the five-yard line. Clausen and Georgia free safety Thomas Davis dove for the football but plunged into one another. The bobbled ball rolled right into the path of roverback Sean Jones. Jones scooped up the fumble at the eight-yard line and started down his left sideline. With a convoy of blockers, he streaked 92 yards into the end zone as time expired in the first half. Jones’ scoop and score was part of 31 consecutive points scored by Georgia in a 41-14 rout.