UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 91, we feature the 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Fred Gibson against Clemson in 2002.

Today’s play involves a UGA player recently mentioned on the Dawgvent, Fred Gibson. Georgia began its 2002 season hosting Clemson, whereby the Bulldogs took an early lead on a David Greene-to-Damien Gary touchdown. After the Tigers tied the game early in the second quarter, Gibson received their kickoff at his nine-yard line and darted forward. He broke a few tackles but was barely touched—and before you knew it, he had raced for a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The return was the first score of its kind for Georgia since 1990, and would be Gibson’s lone kickoff return for a touchdown during his standout UGA career. More so, the 91-yard score was critical in a 31-28 victory for the Bulldogs en route to a 13-1 record and an SEC Championship.