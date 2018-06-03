UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 90, we feature the 90-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jake Scott at Tennessee a half-century ago.



Facing Tennessee in Knoxville for the 1968 season opener on the Vols’ newly-installed Tartan Turf, the Bulldogs trailed 7-3 in the third quarter. Forced to punt, Tennessee punter Herman Weaver got off a 56-yard boot which backed up Georgia’s Jake Scott to his own 10-yard line. After Scott spun and skipped through coverage, the junior safety-return man broke two tackles before getting behind a wall of blockers, turning down the East sideline, and streaked into the end zone for the 90-yard score. The contest—the first football game played in the South on an artificial surface—would eventually end in a 17-17 tie.