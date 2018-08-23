UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 9, we feature quarterback D.J. Shockley’s pivotal 9-yard touchdown run after coming off the bench against Clemson in 2002.

In 2002, Georgia had two outstanding quarterbacks—one was a sophomore, who was known as a passer and game manager, while the other was a freshman, who was dangerous both passing and throwing (sound familiar?). In the season opener against Clemson in Athens, behind the sophomore quarterback, David Greene, the Bulldogs held a 14-7 advantage midway through the second quarter. Then, appearing in his first collegiate game, the freshman quarterback, D.J. Shockley, promptly guided Georgia into the end zone on his first collegiate drive. The Bulldogs had the ball at the opposing nine-yard line when the super frosh showed what he can do. From the shotgun position, Shockley first looked to pass, but decided to run. He made a cut or two and found himself in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown, giving Georgia a 21-7 lead. Shockley would add a passing touchdown later and, on that day, the Bulldogs’ two-quarterback system worked well in a 31-28 victory over the Tigers.



