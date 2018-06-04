UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 89, we feature the 89-yard run for a touchdown by Tim Worley against top-ranked Florida in the Bulldogs’ historic 24-3 upset win over Florida in 1985.

Facing No. 1-ranked Florida at Jacksonville’s “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in 1985, Georgia surprisingly held a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead—but was backed up to its own 11-yard line. On second down and long, Tim Worley got a pitch from quarterback James Jackson, followed his blockers to the right, made some moves, and outran the Florida defense 89 yards into the end zone. The freshman tailback’s touchdown not only put the final nail in the Gators’ coffin, but tied the Georgia record for longest scoring run in history, established by Johnny Griffith in 1946 against Furman. Worley was a huge part of an offense which outrushed the top-ranked Gators, 344 to 28 yards, in the Bulldogs’ historic 24-3 upset win.