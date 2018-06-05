UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 88, we feature the 88-yard interception return for a touchdown by Dominick Sanders at Vanderbilt in 2015.

In the waning moments of Georgia’s game at Vanderbilt three years ago, the Bulldogs held a 24-14 lead, but the Commodores were threatening to score from the opposing 28-yard line. Unfortunately, at the time, Georgia had a knack for losing games after holding second-half double-digit leads, like the last time the Bulldogs had played in Nashville in 2013. Nonetheless, Vandy quarterback Johnny McCrary dropped back, threw over the middle and, for the third time that afternoon, was intercepted.

After picking off the errant pass, Dominick Sanders sped past Commodores towards his right and then down the sideline. Only McCrary had a shot to bring down the Bulldog safety, but the quarterback was first blocked out of the play by Georgia’s John Atkins around the 25-yard line and then Sanders stepped over another attempt at a tackle just outside the 10, completing an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown. For the sophomore Sanders, it was his fourth career interception of what would eventually be a school record-tying 16 picks, totaling 152 of what would eventually be a school-record 381 yards on interception returns.