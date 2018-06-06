UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 87, we feature the Aaron Murray-to-Chris Conley 87-yard scoring pass against Nebraska in the 2013 Capital One Bowl.

Off the field, Chris Conley was one of my favorite Georgia players to interview over the years. On the field, he was one of the Bulldogs’ biggest playmakers in recent years. In the fourth quarter of the 2013 Capital One Bowl against Nebraska, Georgia was up by only a score and pinned inside its 15-yard line. On third down and 12 to go, quarterback Aaron Murray passed to Conley on a short tunnel screen. After the sophomore wide receiver (and part-time Jedi) caught the ball, no defender was seemingly within 10 yards of Conley, who sped off untouched into the end zone. The 87-yard touchdown was Conley’s longest score of his Georgia career (second-longest covered only 48 yards), and established a school record for longest reception in Bulldog postseason history.