UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 86, we’re reminded of UGA’s game-changing 86-yard drive against Georgia Tech in 2013, which was capped by a Hutson Mason-to-Todd Gurley touchdown pass, totally swinging the game’s momentum towards the Bulldogs in their eventual 41-34 overtime victory.

Against Georgia Tech in Atlanta in 2013, Georgia had possession at its own 14-yard line with only 1:43 left until halftime. At that point, the Yellow Jackets had dominated the game, outgaining the Bulldogs 283 total yards to 56 and, more so, held a commanding 20-0 lead. Also at that point, only four times in its entire football history had Georgia ever rallied for a win after trailing by 20 or more points. For any chance at victory, the Bulldogs desperately needed to score—and soon.

Starting his first career game under center for Georgia, Hutson Mason promptly completed four consecutive passes totaling 62 yards. The junior quarterback then rushed for a 16-yard gain. After J.J. Green lost a yard on a run, Georgia faced second and goal from Tech’s nine-yard line. Following a timeout, Mason took the snap and first looked for a receiver inside, but then rolled to his right and completed a short pass to Todd Gurley just outside the five-yard line. The sophomore running back took a few steps towards the sideline before hurdling from the four-yard line for the pylon, sneaking the ball over for a touchdown. Capped by the much-needed score, the 87-yard drive totally shifted the game’s momentum towards Georgia, which eventually defeated the Yellow Jackets in double overtime, 41-34.



