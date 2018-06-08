UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 85, we feature the 85-yard Aaron Murray-to-Justin Scott-Wesley fourth-quarter touchdown, capping a 41-30 win over South Carolina in 2013.

From 2010 to 2012, South Carolina defeated Georgia three straight times for the first time in the rivalry. But, in 2013 things would be different. After they had their lead over the sixth-ranked Gamecocks trimmed early in the fourth quarter to only four points, 34-30, the Bulldogs had the ball on their own 15-yard line facing third down and 13. Taking the snap from the shotgun, quarterback Aaron Murray was forced to scramble due to the heat provided by South Carolina’s future first overall draft pick, Jadeveon Clowney. Murray rolled to his left and found receiver Justin Scott-Wesley wide open around midfield. JSW caught the ball, outraced an angling defender, and took off down the sideline into the end zone. The 85-yard touchdown reception was the longest of Scott-Wesley’s career, and capped what had become an elusive victory over the Gamecocks, 41-30.



