UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 83, we feature Nick Chubb’s 83-yard touchdown run in Georgia’s 55-9 rout over Charleston Southern in 2014.

Nick Chubb’s longest touchdown runs of his Georgia career both covered 83 yards, resulting in a loss against Alabama in 2015, which followed his 83-yard scoring jaunt in a blowout win against Charleston Southern the season before. On that late November afternoon, the Bulldogs hosted the Buccaneers—and it would be no contest. After scoring on a 35-yard pass on its first play from scrimmage, Georgia forced Charleston Southern to punt, which was downed at the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line. After rushing for two yards on first down, Chubb received the handoff again on the ensuing play. He turned to his right, got some great blocking, and then darted down the sideline into the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead en route to an easy 55-9 victory.



