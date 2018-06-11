UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 82, we feature Jermaine Phillips’ 82-yard interception return for a touchdown in Georgia’s 35-15 win at Ole Miss in 2001.

After trailing Ole Miss 9-7 at halftime of the teams’ meeting in 2001, Georgia rallied to lead 21-9 early in the fourth quarter. However, armed with one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, Eli Manning, the Rebels had driven inside the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line, where they faced third down. Dropping back, Manning was immediately pressured by freshman defensive lineman David Pollack, and was forced to throw early. Playing zone coverage in a “robber” defense, Jermaine Phillips snuck under a short slant route and intercepted Manning’s errant pass at his own 18-yard line. Aided by a host of blockers, the senior safety cruised down his right sideline. Around Ole Miss’ 20-yard line, Manning had an angle to perhaps make a tackle but, according to Phillips following the game, “I knew I couldn’t let him tackle me because I’d never hear the end of it from my teammates.” Phillips’ 82-yard return for a touchdown was essentially the final nail in the Rebels’ coffin as the Bulldogs would prevail, 35-15.



