UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 81, we feature Brandon Boykin’s 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Georgia’s 44-20 win over Texas A&M in the 2009 Independence Bowl.

Brandon Boykin, one of the most versatile Bulldogs in recent times, played a little bit of everything at Georgia, electrifying the fans likely the most when he was returning kickoffs. Returning kickoffs from 2009-2011, Boykin returned four kicks for touchdowns, which remains tied for the most in a career by an individual in SEC history. Three of his kickoffs returned for touchdowns covered 100 yards, whereas the other was an 81-yard score against then-future SEC team Texas A&M.

In the 2009 Independence Bowl, the Aggies struck first against the Bulldogs with a touchdown late in the first half. Trailing 7-0, Boykin received the ensuing, short kickoff at his own 19-yard line, and started to maneuver straightforward barely touched as he raced towards the end zone. Several teammates made key blocks during Boykin’s return, including seldom-used Derek Rich and Justin Fields (the first Justin Fields to play for Georgia). The 81-yard return—a critical score for the Bulldogs in their eventual 44-20 win over Texas A&M—marked Boykin’s third kickoff return for a touchdown that season, which also remains tied for the most by an individual in a single season in SEC history.



