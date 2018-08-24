UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 8, we feature quarterback Andy Johnson who, after grabbing a fumble off of Tennessee’s Tartan Turf, scored the game-winning 8-yard touchdown to topple the Vols in 1973.

Playing on Tennessee's Tartan Turf at Neyland Stadium in 1973, the Bulldogs surprisingly kept the entire game close with the Volunteers, and trailed only 31-28 late in the fourth quarter. On second down from the Tennessee's eight-yard line with just over a minute remaining, quarterback Andy Johnson took the snap from center. He turned and faked a handoff to fullback Bob Burns and then attempted to hand the ball to reserve tailback Glynn Harrison. Excluding participation on special teams, it was Harrison’s first play of the game. In the exchange between Johnson and Harrison, the ball was dropped to Tennessee’s artificial turf. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the fumbled ball took a perfect bounce from the turf back into Johnson’s hands. The alert quarterback, without hesitation, took the football on a hop and ran around his left end into the end zone for a touchdown. Georgia held off the Volunteers on their final drive for the victory, 35-31.



