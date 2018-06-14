UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 79, we feature the game-changing Eric Zeier-to-Juan Daniels 79-yard touchdown pass on the Plains of Auburn in 1994.

Auburn entered “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” in 1994 riding a 20-game winning streak, whereas Georgia had only a 5-4 record and were considerable underdogs. Not surprisingly, the Bulldogs trailed for the majority of the game; however, they would strike quickly for a long score late in the third quarter. Trailing 23-9 with the ball at their own 21-yard line, senior quarterback Eric Zeier flung a pass to the middle of the field where receiver Juan Daniels had raced past his man. Daniels caught the long throw perfectly in stride, and sped untouched into the end zone. Notably, the Auburn cornerback beaten on the play was none other than current UGA running backs coach Dell McGee. The 79-yard touchdown pass established Zeier as one of just three Division-I players to throw for more than 11,000 career yards and, above all, put the Bulldogs in position to eventually escape the Plains with a 23-23 upset tie.



