UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 78, we feature “Gliding” Glynn Harrison’s 78-yard scoring jaunt at Georgia Tech on Thanksgiving night in 1975.

On Thanksgiving night in 1975, the Cotton Bowl-bound Bulldogs led rival Georgia Tech on the Flats, 7-0, as the second quarter neared its midway point. After a Yellow Jacket punt was downed at Georgia’s three-yard line, quarterback Ray Goff gave the Bulldogs a little wiggle room by gaining 19 yards on a run. From the 22-yard line, Goff turned and handed the ball to Glynn Harrison. The senior running back promptly demonstrated why he had garnered the nickname “Gliding,” as he smoothly cut through a hole opened by All-American guard Randy Johnson while Tech’s secondary had overcommitted themselves to Goff’s well-executed option. “Gliding” Glynn raced 78 yards virtually untouched for a touchdown. The score opened the floodgates, so to speak, as it was the first of five consecutive touchdowns scored by Georgia in a period of only a quarter and a half. At the end of an affair which featured more than 650 combined rushing yards by the two teams, Harrison led all rushers with 139 yards on 13 carries in a 42-26 Bulldog victory.





