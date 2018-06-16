UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 77, we feature Eric Zeier’s 77-yard touchdown pass to Hason Graham at South Carolina on UGA’s second play of the 1994 season.

Georgia began its 1994 season against South Carolina in Columbia—and it didn’t take long before the Bulldogs struck pay dirt. On just their second offensive play from scrimmage, Eric Zeier threw an absolutely perfect pass to Hason Graham, who was covered well by ‘Cock cornerback Corey Bell. Still, Graham made the catch just short of the South Carolina 35-yard line and sped into the end zone, completing a 77-yard touchdown. The score proved to be pivotal as the Bulldogs eventually won a tight affair, 24 to 21. Graham’s touchdown reception was his first of what would be nine that year which, at the time, tied the school record for single-season touchdown catches made by an individual.



