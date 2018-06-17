UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 76, we feature the second of Herschel Walker’s two longest rushes while at Georgia—his 76-yard scoring dash down the sideline against South Carolina in 1980.

Early in the third quarter of the 1980 Georgia-South Carolina contest in Athens with the host team leading 3-0, the Bulldogs had possession on their own 24-yard line facing third down and six to go. Herschel Walker took a delayed handoff from quarterback Buck Belue on a play designed to be run through the right portion of the offensive line. Instead, Walker slid off right tackle. Aided by fullback Jimmy Womack’s crushing block on a Gamecock linebacker, Walker headed towards his right sideline and was then off to the races. As he dashed down the sideline, three different South Carolina defenders had perfect angles to intercept the fast-moving freshman—left cornerback Harry Skipper, the Gamecocks’ fastest player, free safety Robert Perlotte and, finally, right cornerback Mark Bridges. However, never before had college football seen a back combine such speed, size, and power. Herschel was not to be caught, leaving the last would-be tackler 15 yards behind on his way to a 76-yard touchdown. Finishing with 219 rushing yards on 43 carries, Walker’s effort spearheaded a 13-10 Bulldog victory over the 14th-ranked ‘Cocks.

From two legendary announcers, there goes Herschel...