UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 75, we feature Sony Michel’s 75-yard touchdown run in the Bulldogs’ 54-48 overtime victory over Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

More than three years after scoring a 75-yard touchdown against Troy as a freshman in 2014, Sony Michel struck again for a 75-yarder in his second-to-last game as a Bulldog against Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl. Trailing 21-7 in the early seconds of the second quarter, Michel received a handoff at the Bulldogs’ 25-yard line. He ran straight forward, then made a few cuts, and wasn’t even touched as he raced for the 75-yard score. The touchdown put Georgia back into the game of an eventual 54-48 victory in overtime. Michel, who was named the bowl’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, finished the contest with 222 tandem yards gained and four touchdowns.



