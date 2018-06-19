UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 74, we feature Terrence Edwards’ game-changing 74-yard reverse touchdown run in UGA’s 28-25 comeback win in overtime over Purdue in the 2000 Outback Bowl.

In the first organized sporting event in the final year of the second millennium—the 2000 Outback Bowl—Georgia found itself trailing Purdue, 25-0, while having been outgained in yardage by the Boilermakers, 234 to 66, as the game approached the midpoint of the second quarter. In desperate need of a big play from their own 26-yard line on second down, quarterback Quincy Carter took the snap and started to his left. Moving from his left to his right, freshman receiver Terrence Edwards took an option pitch from Carter as running back Jasper Sanks feigned receiving the pitch. Aided by a tremendous downfield block by tight end Randy McMichael, Edwards raced untouched into the end zone. The 74-yard touchdown was Georgia’s longest run of its 1999 season and tied the school’s then-bowl record for the longest rush. More significantly, it jump-started what had been a stagnant Bulldog team, which would score 28 unanswered points in a 28-25 overtime win and what remains Georgia football’s biggest comeback victory in its history.



