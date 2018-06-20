UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 73, we feature the 73-yard receiving touchdown scored by Todd Gurley against Florida in UGA’s 23-20 win in the 2013 “Cocktail Party.”

One of the most electric players in the NFL today, Todd Gurley is a weapon both running and receiving the ball—and UGA fans remember him for as much when he played for the Bulldogs, as well. Gurley did it all in the 2013 edition of “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” Less than three minutes into the game, the star running back scored on a short run—and, less than three minutes after that, he scored again. On third down and five to go from the Bulldog 27-yard line, Gurley caught a short pass down the middle from quarterback Aaron Murray—and took off down the middle of the field despite a Florida defender trying to tackle him by the jersey and, later, another Gator attempting by the shoe, resulting in a 73-yard score. It was Gurley’s longest career reception while at Georgia, helping the Bulldogs defeat the Gators, 23-20, to make it three straight wins for them in the series for the first time since the 1980s.



