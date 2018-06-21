UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 72, we feature Scott Woerner’s 72-yard punt return for a touchdown against Georgia Tech in 1978, giving the Bulldogs their first lead of an eventual 29-28 victory.

Late in the third quarter of the 1978 Georgia-Georgia Tech game, the Bulldogs trailed the Yellow Jackets by six points after having been down, 20-0. Tech’s offense stalled at its own 36-yard line and the Jackets’ Ted Peeples punted to Georgia’s Scott Woerner, who gathered the kick at his own 28-yard line. The sophomore returner-cornerback immediately broke a tackle, and then four more, including side-stepping Peeples 30 yards from the goal line, into the end zone for a touchdown. According to acclaimed sportswriter Furman Bisher, it was “one of the greatest runs I’ve ever seen, and that dates back to Ace Parker, class of ’37,” whereas according to the legendary Larry Munson, it was simply, “Scott… Woerner! Woerner! Woerner! Woerner! Woerner! Woerner!” Woerner’s 72-yard return for a score gave Georgia its first lead against Tech in an eventual 29-28 comeback victory.



