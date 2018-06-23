UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 70, we feature quarterback Ray Goff’s 70-yard touchdown run on a keeper at Ole Miss in 1976.

Facing Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., for the second time in as many years, fourth-ranked Georgia began its 1976 meeting with the Rebels by gaining 10 yards from its own 20-yard line on consecutive runs by Al Pollard. On first down from the Bulldogs’ 30, Ray Goff took the snap, faked to a running back up the middle, faked a pitch to his left, got in some trouble around the line of scrimmage but, receiving a great block by running back Kevin McLee, the senior quarterback shot through defenders—and was gone. Around the Rebel 20-yard line, Goff was nearly tackled before tight end Steve Davis threw a key block, allowing the signal-caller to cruise into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown, giving Georgia an early lead. Early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs led 14-3 after Goff passed for a 75-yard touchdown; however, Ole Miss rallied for a 21-17 win—what would be Georgia’s lone regular-season defeat during its ’76 SEC championship season.



