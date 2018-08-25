UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 7, Jarrett Berry’s blocked punt against ‘Bama in 2003 is returned by Thomas Davis 7 yards for a touchdown.

After proving they were “Man Enough” to defeat Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2002, the Bulldogs hosted the Crimson Tide in Athens the following season. Leading 9-3 early in the game in a battle of field goals, Georgia’s special teams continued to shine in the second quarter. With Bo Freelend attempting to punt for the Tide, Bulldog backup receiver Jarrett Berry rushed hard from the inside—and blocked the kick. The ball bounced around a few times before Georgia All-American Thomas Davis scooped it up at the opposing seven-yard line and ran into the end zone for a touchdown. The seven-yard score following the blocked punt, the first of what would be two blocked punts for the Bulldogs that season, gave Georgia a 16-3 lead en route to a 37-23 victory.



