UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 69, we feature hometown boy Charlie Dean rescuing the Bulldogs with a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown against UCLA in 1983.

Three-time defending SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs opened up their 1983 season at home against UCLA. The Dawgs had—and still have—faced the Bruins only one other time in their history, the 1943 Rose Bowl. This was the first game for Georgia in the post-Herschel Walker era, so it appeared that perhaps someone on the defensive side of the ball might need to step up—and one Bulldog defender indeed did so as Athens’ own Charlie Dean came to the rescue. Notably, Dean, a senior safety, was actually only playing due to the absence of injured Jeff Sanchez.

In a game which featured a lot of rain, Georgia led 12-8 with under a minute left, but UCLA quarterback Rick Neuheisel had driven the Bruins into Bulldog territory. On first down from the 31-yard line, Neuheisel attempted to throw to his tight end, but Dean ran in front of the intended receiver and picked off the pass, racing down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown (although the pick six should have been credited for around a 73-yard return), and capping a 19-8 Georgia victory.



