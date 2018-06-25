UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 68, we feature some trickery: receiver Michael Greer’s 68-yard touchdown pass off a lateral against Georgia Tech 20 years ago.

Hosting Georgia Tech for the final regular-season game of the 1998 season, Georgia started the contest by gaining 12 combined yards on two rushes. On first down from their own 32-yard line—only the third play of the game—quarterback Quincy Carter took the snap and quickly through a screen—a backward lateral—to his left to Michael Greer. Greer, a sophomore receiver, planted his feet and flung the ball roughly 50 yards downfield to tight end Larry Brown, who made the reception just shy of the Yellow Jackets’ 30-yard line. Brown rumbled towards the goal line, and nearly was tackled by strong safety Jerry Caldwell, before finally reaching the end zone.

For Greer, who made 49 receptions during his Georgia career (1997-1999), the play was his lone pass attempt as a Bulldog. For Brown, it was the third consecutive season he had been on the receiving end of a trick pass, the previous two thrown by Hines Ward in 1996 and 1997. Although the Greer-to-Brown touchdown resulted in a 21-19 loss by the Bulldogs after they had built a 19-7 lead, the play remains the second-longest trick pass in the modern era of Georgia football, only trailing the acclaimed Richard Appleby-to-Gene Washington 80-yard scoring pass against Florida in 1975.



