UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 67, we feature UGA’s pivotal Mike Bobo-to-Hines Ward 67-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter in an eventual win at Auburn in 1996.

One of the most memorable games in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry occurred at Auburn in 1996 when Georgia, under first-year head coach Jim Donnan, entered with only a 3-5 record and was in desperate need of a big-time signature win. Auburn, which entered with a 7-2 mark and was ranked No. 20 nationally, led at one point by a 28-7 score—but the Bulldogs refused to quit. Early in the fourth quarter with Georgia trailing by 14 points, quarterback Mike Bobo found Hines Ward over the middle of the field on a post route. After Ward’s reception, two Auburn defenders ran into each other and the junior receiver took off into the end zone for a 67-yard touchdown. Bobo-to-Ward, the contest's longest play, was pivotal in putting the Bulldogs back into the game of what eventually ended in a 56-49 Georgia victory in four overtimes.



