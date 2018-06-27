UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 66, we feature the Charley Trippi 66-yard scoring pass to Dan Edwards in the 20-10 win over North Carolina in the 1947 Sugar Bowl.

In the third quarter of the 1947 Sugar Bowl, North Carolina surprisingly held a 10-7 advantage over Georgia after a Tar Heel field goal. Following the ensuing kickoff, which was toted back to the Bulldogs’ 34-yard line, the legendary Charley Trippi, playing in his final game at Georgia, shot a jump pass approximately 10 yards to end Dan Edwards. Edwards broke one tackle soon after his reception and then outran defender Jim Camp for the goal line. The Trippi-to-Edwards 66-yard touchdown gave the Bulldogs their first lead of an eventual 20-10 victory.



