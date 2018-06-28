UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 65, we feature A.J. Green’s longest reception as a Bulldog—a 65-yard scoring pass from Joe Cox in the 34-10 win over Vanderbilt in 2009.

Here’s some Bulldog trivia: Which Georgia quarterback connected with A.J. Green for the Bulldog receiver’s longest collegiate reception? It wasn’t Matthew Stafford or Aaron Murray—but Joe Cox, resulting against Vanderbilt in 2009. Georgia would win the game in Nashville rather easily, 34-10, beginning with a Cox-to-Green 65-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. On second down and two from Georgia’s 35-yard line, the receiving superstar caught a short screen pass near his sideline and, after two Commodore defenders ran into each other, Green took off. Fellow receiver Tavarres King provided excellent downfield blocking as Green made several nice cuts before scoring the touchdown. The score would not only remain the longest reception in Green’s Georgia career, but also the longest pass completion for Cox while at Georgia.



